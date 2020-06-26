The Fed last night ordered banks to suspend dividend increases and not resume buybacks through at least the third quarter. Not only that, but dividends going forward will be limited to what the banks actually earn (more or less).

So with earnings not so hot thanks to the pandemic, payouts for some players may be at risk.

"Banks will be on a much shorter leash going forward," says Vital Knowledge's Adam Crisafulli. "The industry will essentially be forced to resubmit their capital plans later this year."

Then there was Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who dissented from the Fed decision, arguing the banks shouldn't be allowed to pay any dividends during this downturn. There's a non-zero chance she'll be Treasury Secretary in a Biden administration.

While S&P 500 futures are flat, the Financial SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) is down 1.25% , the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) is off 1.9% , and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is lower by 1.5% .

Bank stocks - the rebound's been kind of meh

