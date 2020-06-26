Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE), along with Senator Investment Group, propose to acquire CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) for $65 per share in cash, or a 23% premium over Thursday's closing price of $52.93.

They say the premium over the unaffected stock price is 37%.

Cannae and Senator jointly own or have an economic interest equivalent to ~15% of CoreLogic's shares.

Calls on CLGX board to hire advisers and form a special committee to negotiate with CNNE and Senator.

Say board is unwilling to engage.

Senator and Cannae say they're prepared to take all steps needed to benefit shareholders, including calling a special meeting.

Cannae expects to finance the transaction and its related fees and expenses with a combination of equity investment that has already been spoken for in the amount of $3.6B and third-party debt financing.