Tencent testing Twitch competitor in the U.S.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) has been testing the mobile-focused Trovo Live in the U.S. since at least March, according to Bloomberg sources. The service is still in beta.

The service, which resembles Amazon's Twitch, offers Tencent's portfolio of popular games like Fortnite plus outside titles like Grand Theft Auto.

Starting next month, Tencent will launch a $30M partnership program to draw in creators.

To grow its online streaming foothold, Tencent recently paid $263M for a controlling stake in China's Twitch competitor Huya. This week, Tencent acquired the content and tech of Southeast Asia's Iflix streaming company.