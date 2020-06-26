Boeing (NYSE:BA) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $165 price target at Bernstein, which now sees slower recoveries in airline traffic and plane deliveries than previously expected.

The firm sees "no evidence" that the FAA's re-certification of the 737 MAX actually will happen this month, despite media speculation.

Boeing is under "high pressure" from customers to return pre-payments on the MAX, Bernstein also notes.

Meanwhile, Boeing suppliers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) received Outperform initiations with respective $31 and $52 price targets from analysts at RBC.