Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) amends and extends a $100M senior secured debt facility of its Horizon Secured Loan Fund I LLC wholly owned subsidiary with a large U.S.-based insurance company.

Under the amendment, HSLF may issue up to $100M of secured notes.

The facility has a two-year investment period and a maximum advance rate of 67% based on the number of obligors.

Initially, borrowings bear interest, payable monthly, at the greater of the fixed interest rate of 4.60% or the three-year USD mid-market swap rate plus 3.55%.

The ongoing interest rate may be adjusted based on the rating assigned to the facility by DBRS. The facility is collateralized by certain of the company's assets and matures in June 2027.

The amended facility "will provide us with $100M of additional lending capacity and significant flexibility to further grow our portfolio with low cost capital," said Daniel R. Trolio, senior vice president and CFO of Horizon.

