Citi lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Wendy Nicholson notes the stock is up 50% this year, even though consensus adjusted EBITDA and EPS estimates have fallen. She also points to biting marketing costs.

"We like this story a lot, but not at its current valuation," writes Nicholson. Freshpet's momentum score on Seeking Alpha almost breaks the needle.

Citi's price target on Freshpet is $78 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $79.09.