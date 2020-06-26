Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is surging for the second day in a row, up 70% pre-market, after the U.S. Government selected their oral vaccine as eligible to participate in a non-human study organized and funded as part of Operation "Warp Speed."

The stock surge is coming off a day in which the stock nearly doubled when signing a deal to enable large scale manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The CEO said, “We are very pleased to be one of the few companies selected by Operation Warp Speed, and that ours is the only oral vaccine being evaluated. " He added, " our vaccine is a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns.”

Operation Warp Speed originally began when the White House selected 5 candidates in early June. They included candidates from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Vaxart's market capitalization stood at $525M as of yesterday's close.