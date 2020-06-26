Amending its merger agreement, Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) +14.7% PM, increased the merger consideration to $13.10 in cash for purchasing each share from the earlier announced $11.47, indicating a premium of ~18% to Asta's closing price on June 24, 2020.

Under the merger agreement entered on April 8, 2020, Stern Group will acquire the outstanding common stock of Asta through the merger of Asta with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asta Finance Acquisition. ASFI will be the surviving company.

Under the amendment, Asta also entered into a voting agreement with RBF Capital, a stakeholder of the company, thereby receiving the latter's agreement to vote all shares in favor of the merger and its amendment.

The merger financing will be through a committed loan facility provided by Leumi USA.

Expected closing date of merger is 4Q20, post which Asta will become a privately held company.