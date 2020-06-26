Growing more confident in Limelight Networks' (NASDAQ:LLNW) growth trajectory, Raymond James maintains an Outperform rating and raises the price target from $6 to $8.50.

Analyst Robert Majek sees reports that Amazon Prime might add live TV as "an especially meaningful development for Limelight" that could "drive incremental traffic and associated spending."

Majek thinks the Street isn't fully appreciating Limelight's growth potential and notes that shares are trading at a discount to peers.