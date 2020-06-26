Stagwell Media has proposed a combination with MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) which would make the combined entity the 8th largest global marketing services company.

The proposal values MDC common shares at $4.25/share on a fully diluted basis and implies a premium of 263% to MDC’s closing price of $1.17/share on June 24.

Stagwell would receive 335.5M common shares of MDC.

The combination will strengthen MDC Partners’ balance sheet and credit profile.

The combined entity would have generated over $2B in net revenue in 2019.