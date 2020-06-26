Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Skidmore initiates Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) with a Buy rating and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) with a Neutral rating on the expectation of rebounding growth in 2021 after a challenging 2020.

Sharply lower move-in rates resulting from the economic contraction should hurt near-term funds from operations per share, he wrote; sees supply slowing in 2021.

But the sector's short-term lease structure should allow market rates to recover quickly as economies reopen and activity picks up.

Sets EXR price target at $111; implies 21% upside potential.

Sets PSA price target at $213; implies 12% upside potential.

Compare EXR and PSA's price performance with the S&P 500: