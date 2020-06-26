Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) pop after the retailer expands its relationship with Kanye West

The media superstar will design adult and kids' clothing that will be sold at Gap next year.

Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won't be sold at Gap.

West told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the Gap brand and worked at the chain as a teenager.

As part of the multi-year deal announced today, Yeezy will receive royalties and possibly shares of Gap if the line sells well.

GPS +11.22% premarket to $11.30.

Source: Associated Press