A day after short-seller Hindenburg accused Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) of doctoring photos in press releases, the company clarifies the status of its one million square foot EV hub in Qingdao, Shandong province.

Ideanomics says the existing sales groups at the site will be folded into the MEG center, which had a soft launch on May 1 and became fully operational on May 25.

The completed Phase I occupied about 20,000 square feet of the site. Phase II will open this summer and involve another 20,000 square feet, including exec offices and a welcome center.

The 60,000 square foot Phase III will come online after renovations are complete.

Hindenburg said IDEX had altered images to make it look like the company owned or operated the facility, which Hindenburg said was actually occupied by 100 unrelated sales groups.