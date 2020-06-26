Ryman Hospitality Properties' (NYSE:RHP) Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Rockies, and Gaylord Texan properties have all reopened.

During its first 15 days of operations since reopeniing, Galyord Texan generated an average occupancy of ~20% with an average daily rate of ~$190.

Hasn't made any determination about when it will reopen Gaylord National, "given the current uncertainty regarding group demand and this hotel’s primary focus as a convention hotel without a resort pool complex or other transient-focused amenities," the company said.

Through June 24, 2020, its Gaylord Hotels portfolio experienced total attrition and cancellations of ~1.3M net room nights, representing ~$608M of total revenue, and has rebooked ~457,000 group room nights, representing ~$208M in total revenue.

As for RHP's entertainment business, Ole Red businesses in Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Nashville have been open for several weeks at reduced capacities in accordance with applicable local and state health guidelines, and the Orlando Ole Red location reopened on June 19.

Plans to reopen Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium for tours today, but sees local health guidelines limiting its ability to conduct concerts and other public events at the two sites until at least early August.

At the beginning of June, RHP had expected to start some scaled-back shows at Grand Ole Opry with social distancing in early July.

The company says it's confident it has ample liquidity to weather an extended period of disruption.

At March 31, 2020, RHP had $662.2M of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, up from $362.4M at Dec. 31, 2019.

