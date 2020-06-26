Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) -31.9% pre-market following its Q1 earnings report after the close, which included commentary that it expects to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Effective June 22,the company says it was in default under the ABL credit facility due to its failure to be in compliance with the springing fixed charge coverage ratio financial covenant.

Hi-Crush also entered into a forbearance agreement with the lenders under the ABL credit facility.

The company says it is in negotiations with holders of its 9.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and its lenders on terms and conditions of a prearranged bankruptcy.

Hi-Crush currently operates only its Wyeville facility in Wisconsin and one of its Kermit facilities in west Texas, both at reduced rates of utilization; current working production capacity totals 5.7M tons/year out of total nameplate capacity of 17.3M tons/year.