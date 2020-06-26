American drops plane capacity cap, airline stocks volatile

American Airlines is lifting its cap on plane capacity. Airline stocks saw major swings premarket.

American (AAL, -0.9% ), will be lifting its 70% load capacity cap on its planes starting July 1. Shares reversed premarket gains after the news. The decision at a time of increasing COVID case numbers looks revenue-driven.

American ended up 1% yesterday, coming back from intraday losses of nearly 7%, and snapping a six-day losing streak. American has been under pressure by sellers as it continues to raise capital. But shares survived a test of the 50-day simple moving average at $12.32.

Airlines began rallying late afternoon yesterday, but the move was overshadowed by the last-hour run by financials ahead of the Fed stress tests. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS, -0.6%), rose 1.5%, up from a three-week low the session before. The stocks followed the broader market higher, but there was no clear fundamental reason for the rally.

Delta’s CEO said in a leaked memo that overall summer demand will be about 25% of last year’s revenue. The number of travelers through TSA checkpoints is gaining since the start of the month but still aren’t consistently above 500K.

Retail traders may have seen yesterday’s late market surge as a chance to put some money to work in the beaten-down, but still-loved names. AAL is No. 3 on Robinhood’s leaderboard of holdings. DAL is No. 5 and UAL is No. 13.

Sectors to Watch

Energy has been a good proxy for market sentiment on the economic reopening. WTI futures are trying to gain a solid footing above $40/barrel, a price level that brings U.S. shale producers back into play. But spikes in COVID-19 cases (and increased saber-rattling between the U.S. and China) keep bringing sellers out on demand concerns.

Oil futures are down 1.25% to $38.25 this morning.

Consumer Direct stocks will try to shake off Nike’s disappointing results. May consumer income showed a lower-than-expected decline, but spending rebounded less than anticipated. Michigan’s final June sentiment number comes out at 10 a.m. ET.