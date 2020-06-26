Fourteen years is a long time for a private-equity player to hold onto a company, but that's how long Cerberus has been an investor in Albertsons (ACI), and it's been trying to take the grocer public since 2015.

The pandemic has been good for the grocery sector, but last night's IPO was a bit of a clunker, with the offering priced at $16 per share vs. the hoped-for range of $18-$20. Also, the number of shares sold was trimmed to 50M from 65.8M. At $16 per share, Albertsons has an equity value of $9.3B.

Following the public share sale, Cerberus (for the moment) owns about 31.9% of the company, while Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) - which last month purchased $1.75B of convertible preferred shares - owns 17.5%.

