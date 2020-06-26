Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will close its physical stores to focus on its digital storefronts, a move the company expects to result in a $450M ($0.05/share) pre-tax charge in the June quarter.

The tech giant will shift its retail workers to corporate facilities or remote work positions.

MSFT operated over 70 Microsoft Stores in the United States plus a few locations in Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

Stores in NYC (Fifth Ave.), London (Oxford Circus), and Sydney (Westfield Sydney), and the Redmond, Washington campus location will remain in operation.

The retail shift is Microsoft's second move this week to streamline operations. The company also exited its Mixer live-streaming effort and moved the content to Facebook Gaming.