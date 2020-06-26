The Federal Trade Commission is requiring Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) to divest casino-related assets in Lake Tahoe and Shreveport in order to move forward with the merger with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

"In the South Lake Tahoe area, Eldorado must divest its only casino, the MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa, to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc."

"In the Bossier City-Shreveport area, Eldorado is also required to divest its only casino, the Eldorado Casino Resort, to Twin River."

The commission says it will also prevent competitive harm in Kansas City, Missouri, where both companies currently operate casinos. The settlement gives the commission the option to require an additional divestiture if a pending independent sale of one casino does not close timely.

FTC announcement