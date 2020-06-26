Recon Technology prices another $2.1M direct offering

  • Recon Technology (RCON -26.1%) announces another round of direct offering worth $2.1M through the issue of 1.68M shares and corresponding warrants placed at a price of $1.25/share.
  • The company agrees to issue warrants to purchase up to 1.68M shares at an exercise price of $1.25 that will expire in 5.5 years.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • In addition, the exercise price for previously issued warrants to purchase 911K shares has decreased from $2.25/share to $1.25/share.  
  • Offer is expected to close on June 30.
