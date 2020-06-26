Vale, Brazil prosecutors reach Itabira COVID protocol deal

  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) signed an agreement with Brazilian prosecutors on monitoring for possible COVID-19 cases at its Itabira iron ore complex, which was temporarily shuttered earlier this month due to health concerns.
  • The accord with labor prosecutors in Minas Gerais state and a local court includes procedures for testing all workers every 21 days, and the company has 15 days to draw up the details of a virus mitigation plan.
  • Vale is gradually restarting Itabira after convincing Minas Gerais authorities last week that additional measures it adopted were enough to mitigate the risk of contamination.
  • The Itabira complex produced nearly 36M metric tons of iron ore in 2019 out of the company's total production of 302M mt.
