Harvest One Cannabis (OTCPK:HRVOF) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its United Greeneries' licensed cannabis cultivation and processing businesses (the "Transaction") located in Duncan, British Columbia to Costa Canna Production LLP and 626875 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchasers") for total cash consideration of $8.2M.

Upon closing of the Transaction, Harvest One will also effect a licence agreement with the Purchasers, for the use of certain licensed intellectual property of Harvest One to produce and distribute Cannabis 2.0 products including, cannabis extracts and edibles in Canada in exchange for a royalty. However, the company will retain all intellectual property associated with its Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio.

The transaction is anticipated to close on July 30.

In conjunction with the acquisition, the company has also secured a $1.5M bridge financing facility from Costa LLP which will be made available upon signing the acquisition agreement.