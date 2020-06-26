Amazon (AMZN +0.2% ) confirms a deal to acquire Zoox in a bid to design autonomous ride-hailing vehicles from the ground up. The transaction was previously reported to be at north of $1.2B

The company says Zoox CEO Aicha Evans and Zoox CTO Jesse Levinson will continue to lead the startup as a standalone business.

"Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience," says Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke.

The development will be closely watched by the EV universe, including at Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo, General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Cruise, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).

