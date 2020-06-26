American Pacific acquires Broadway Gold

American Pacific Mining (OTCPK:USGDF) acquired Broadway Gold from Madison Metals. Broadway is the owner of Madison Copper Gold Project or Madison Project.

American Pacific issued 20M shares to Madison Metals, and 5M common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.25 per share.

Madison Metals will add one member to the company's advisory board.

''The Madison Project is a very high-grade copper/gold deposit and this transaction represents a significant milestone for American Pacific Mining as we continue to build a strong portfolio of projects in the western USA.'' says President, Eric Saderholm.

Previously : American Pacific to purchase Montana copper/gold project