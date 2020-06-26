Stocks tumble early as financials retreat, Texas rolls back openings

The market is dropping at the outset of trading as futures saw a sharp slide in the 30 minutes before the opening bell.

The S&P is falling 1.3% , the Dow is off 1.6% and the Nasdaq is down 1.6% .

Financials were the weakest sector after the Fed's stress test results yesterday, falling 1.8% .

COVID concerns are also pressuring equities following reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is rolling back parts of the state's reopening plans. Bars will have to close at noon today but can remain open for takeout Restaurants must reduce to 50% capacity starting June 29. Outdoor gathering of 100+ require approval.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) shed 2.2% after announcing it would fly its planes at full capacity starting July 1.

Microsoft, off 1.5% , is closing all of its physical stores.