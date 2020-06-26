Redwood Trust (RWT -3.7% ) names George W. Madison, an attorney formerly with Sidley Austin LLP and former Treasury Department general counsel, to its board.

Between April 2009 and June 2012, Madison served as the 30th general counsel and chief law officer of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and as a senior policy advisor and senior counselor to Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner.

At Sidley, he focused on financial institutions regulation and corporate governance issues on behalf of domestic and foreign financial firms and technology companies.

Madison's appointment "enhances the strength of the board and furthers our refreshment and succession planning initiatives at the board level," said RWT Chairman Richard D. Baum.

