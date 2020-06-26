Seanergy Maritime (SHIP -32.3% ) says it will proceed with a 1-for-16 reverse stock split expected to be effective on June 30, even though the Nasdaq granted an extension until Sept. 25 to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price.

The company believes a reverse split will encourage institutional interest in its shares in any future market recovery.

Seanergy reported an $8.3M Q1 loss, compared with an $8.6M net loss in the year-ago quarter, but the daily time charter equivalent of its fleet rose 11% Y/Y to $8,481.

Seanergy says strong steel demand in China, historically low iron ore inventories and the ongoing recovery of Brazilian iron ore exports are setting the tone for a much stronger capesize market over the rest of the year.