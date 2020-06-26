Muliang Agritech (OTCQB:MULG) acquires private logistics company Viagoo at a price of ~$2.8M, payable in 1.01M shares of its restricted common stock.

The company also agrees to pay performance bonus to Viagoo's former shareholders in shares up to FY23.

Viagoo is a Singapore-based logistics sharing platform that allows shippers and carriers to share and optimize resources to lower cost and increase efficiency.

Muliang Agritech also filed for the name change to Muliang Viagoo Technology.

The company further announced the appointment of new CFO Shaw Cheng David Chong and Nunissait Tjandra as a board member.