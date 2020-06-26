The upcoming combination of EV truck startup Hyliion and Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL +8.8% ) in a "special purpose acquisition company" deal has all the making of creating lots of buzz.

Barron's says the deal implies an enterprise value of ~$1.1B for Hyliion. The Texas-based company forecasts $344M in sales in 2022 and $2.1B by 2024.

The SPAC deal is expected to close in Q3.

Robinhood users are already frothing over the potential.

The developments with Hyliion will be of interest to Nikola (NKLA +1.2% ).

There are no Wall Street analysts covering Tortoise, but Seeking Alpha has the financial history of the company.