Consumer sentiment rises less than expected in June

June Consumer Sentiment: 78.1 vs. 79.0 consensus and 72.3 prior.

Current economic conditions: 87.1 vs. 87.8 consensus and 82.3 prior.

Index of consumer expectations: 72.3 vs. 73.1 consensus and 65.9 prior.

Sentiment slipped in the last half of June.

"While most consumers believe that economic conditions could hardly worsen from the recent shutdown of the national economy, prospective growth in the economy is more closely tied to progress against the coronavirus," said Survey of Consumers' chief economist, Richard Curtin.

Where consumers live made a big difference. The sentiment index rose by 0.5 index points among Southern residents this month and by 3.3 index points among Western residents; by contrast, among Northeast residents, the index gained by 19.1 index points, an all-time record.