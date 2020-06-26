World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.4% ) has yet again announced an adjournment of its annual meeting and seems to have thrown in the towel, deciding to switch the meeting to a virtual, online-only format.

The company had announced three previous adjournments and postponements as it worked to gather its shareholders in the face of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The meeting was originally set for April 16.

It will now be held July 16 at 10 a.m. ET and shareholders won't be able to attend physically.