58.com (NYSE:WUBA) reports Q1 results that beat revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $361.37M (-17% Y/Y), the decrease was mainly due to the impact from the outbreak of COVID-19.

Gross margin was 87.9% vs. a 90.2% year ago.

Total number of paying business users was ~2.7M (-20.7% Y/Y).

Membership revenue was down 16.9% Y/Y to RMB815.6M. Online marketing services revenue decreases 17.8% to RMB1.6B.

Non-GAAP income from operations decreased 69% Y/Yto RMB144.0M.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of ~$1.77B.

The company is not guiding on revenue for Q2.

Shares (WUBA -0.3% )

Previously: 58.com beats on revenue (June 26)