Apogee Enterprises (APOG -5.1% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 18.6% Y/Y to $289.1M, reflecting significant COVID-19 related headwinds.

Sales by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $150.16M (-17% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $76.91M (-23% Y/Y); Architectural Services $63.55M (-2% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $6.31M (-70% Y/Y).

Company’s large-Scale Optical segment had a near-complete shutdown of its customers for most of the quarter.

Q1 gross margin declined by 194 bps to 20.8%; and operating margin declined by 425 bps to 2.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $20.39M (-40.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 256 bps to 7.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter $23.98M, compared to cash used $9.74M a year ago.

New project wins in Architectural Services grew segment backlog to record $685M.

Company extended its $150M term loan during the quarter, moving the maturity to April 2021.

Previously: Apogee declares $0.1875 dividend (June 25)

Previously: Apogee EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (June 26)