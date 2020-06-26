"The Fed’s decision to have banks resubmit capital plans on likely more difficult scenarios is a negative sign for dividend payouts beyond the third quarter," wrote KBW analysts in a note summing up the Fed's bank stress test results.

For big banks, Wells Fargo's (WFC -5.1% ) and Goldman Sachs's (GS -6.5% ) are most at risk for dividend cuts, they wrote.

Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck figures that WFC and Capital One (COF -7.5% ) may be forced to trim their dividends, given the Fed will require that dividends paid after Q3 can't exceed the quarterly average earnings of the past four quarters.

For regional banks, KBW sees elevated risk of dividend cuts for Citizens Financial (CFG -6.7% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -8.1% ), and KeyCorp (KEY -6.4% ).