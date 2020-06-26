Fortis (FTS -0.2% ) says its Tucson Electric Power utility has set a target to cut carbon emissions by 80% by 2035, in an integrated resource plan to be filed today with the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Key elements of the plan: 2,457 MW of new wind and solar power systems, including 457 MW to come online over the next year; 1,400 MW of new energy storage systems; and a proposal to ramp down and ultimately retire two units at the coal fired Springerville Generating Station in 2027 and 2032.

Fortis says planned new wind and solar generating capacity would provide more than 40% of its power in 2030, more than 60% by 2033 and more than 70% by 2035.