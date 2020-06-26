CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is up 10.1% the day after its Q1 earnings posted a bettter-than-expected drop in revenues, as subscription revenues softened a drop in telematics products sales (driven by a tumble in LoJack revenues).

Jefferies responded by raising its price target to $10.25 from $8.25 (implying a further 21% upside from here). The firm says it likes the changes that new management is making, and expects more growth in recurring revenue will drive share gains.

And Canaccord Genuity has an $11 price target and a Buy rating, and also praised new management along with improved supply chain management.

Shares are down 17% over the past six months and have fallen 58.8% over five years.

