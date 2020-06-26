The theme park sector is having another rough day as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations tied to the virus increase in key states.

Cedar Fair (FUN -4.5% ) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -4.1% ) are both lower on the day, while SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -5.1% ) is still reeling from an Orlando Weekly report that the company may be pushed by activist investor Hill Path Capital to "offload some or all" of its animals and break up the business through bankruptcy.

The sector has been reeling since late February.