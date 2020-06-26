Nano cap Neovasc (NVCN +1.3% ) announces interim data from an observational study, REDUCER-I, evaluating its Reducer device in patients with refractory angina (chest pain caused by inadequate blood flow to the heart).

The results are based on 241 patients who had exhausted other treatment options before implantation and have been followed for three years.

70% experienced improvements in symptoms by at least one CCS Class that were sustained through year 3.

34% experienced symptom improvements by at least two CCS Classes through year 3.

Prior to treatment, ~70% of patients were CCS Class 3-4 (angina with mild exertion, angina at rest).

Emergency room visits dropped 91% 12 months after treatment.

On the safety front, less than 1% experienced a device- or procedure-related adverse event.

The primary completion date is December 2022.

Reducer, an hour-glass-shaped stent-like device that is implanted in the large vein that drains blood from the heart muscle, was CE Mark-certified in November 2011.