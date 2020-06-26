Interpace Diagnostics (IDXG -7.5% ) Q1 results highlights:

Revenue up 53% to $9.2M, which did not include Pharma services revenues.

Gross profit declined 2,200 bps to 34%, due to the lower margins associated with Pharma services.

Adj. EBITDA was $(4.1)M as compared to $(1.8)M Y/Y.

Net loss: ($9.3M), loss/share: ($2.31).

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end: ~$13.7M.

Q2 guidance: Revenue: $5.6M - 6M.

In response to customer interest the company is developing serology antibody ELISA testing for COVID-19 at our CLIA lab.

