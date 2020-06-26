The Cheyenne Connector gas pipeline and the Rockies Express Pipeline Cheyenne hub enhancement project will begin commercial service today after both obtained approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week, Tallgrass Energy says.

Tallgrass owns 50% and operates Cheyenne Connector, while DCP Midstream (DCP -6.7% ) owns the other 50%.

The Cheyenne Connector is fully subscribed at 600M cf/day, taking natural gas from Weld County, Colo., in the D-J Basin, and delivering it to the REX Cheyenne hub just south of the Wyoming border, where many other natural gas pipelines interconnect.