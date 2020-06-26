Dell shareholders want VMware spinoff - CNBC

Dell (DELL +1.6% ) shareholders favor a September 2021 VMware (VMW +0.1% ) spinoff, according to CNBC sources.

Silver Lake, Elliott Management, and several other large shareholders reportedly prefer the spinoff route to a stake sale due in part to the tax efficiencies.

If a spinoff does happen, sources say VMware could help reduce Dell's $45B in net debt by paying the company a special dividend, similar to the $11B one-time dividend VMW financed when Dell went public in 2018.

Purchasing the rest of VMware is unlikely since the purchase premium would require Dell to take on even more debt.

The two companies are back in talks with financial advisers, but no deal has been made and the details could still change.

