Harsco (NYSE:HSC) amends existing senior secured credit facilities to provide increased operating flexibility.

Pursuant to the amendment, the required levels of its existing total net leverage ratio covenant will be increased through Dec. 31, 2021.

The rate of interest on borrowings is unchanged, unless the Company’s total net leverage ratio exceeds or is equal to 4.5x, at which point, the applicable spread to LIBOR is increased by 25 bps.

Harsco expects that its net leverage ratio will be ~4x and its liquidity position will exceed $300.0M at the end of the Q220.

“We believe business conditions bottomed in early second-quarter, as we mentioned previously, and our financial position and flexibility remain strong. The integration of ESOL is also progressing well and on plan. However, given that the severity and duration of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy are unknown, the Company has sought to take proactive measures to enhance operational flexibility,” said Pete Minan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.