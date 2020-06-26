Facebook (FB -6.4% ) is in damage-control mode after the latest high-profile addition to an advertising boycott against the social media giant: Verizon (VZ -1.7% ) pausing its advertising on Facebook and Instagram for July as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" protest.

The tech giant is telling advertisers and ad agencies that it's taking the concerns seriously, while also saying business interests won't dictate policies, the WSJ reports.

“We do not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure,” Facebook's Carolyn Everson told advertisers in a mail reviewed by WSJ. “We set our policies based on principles rather than business interests.”

And CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday joined a meeting with a group of big advertisers and ad-agency execs, according to the report. He reiterated the company's approach toward neutrality, saying political content can be seen as egregious by one side and not by the other.

