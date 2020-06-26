Hollister Biosciences and Allied join forces for CBD oil brand

Hollister Biosciences (OTCPK:HSTRF +4.5% ) partners with Allied Corp (OTCQB:ALID), to market, a pipeline of products targeted towards helping veterans and first responders, under the brand Tactical Relief, hemp-based CBD oil brand owned by Allied

The first products under the brand will feature products for the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Allied will be financially responsible for all marketing design and support. Hollister will be responsible for all aspects of production and procurement of underlying materials.

An estimated 5% of net profits from all sales will be donated to charity. The remaining revenue generated will be shared 60:40 between Hollister and Allied.