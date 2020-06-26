Blackstone Group (BX -2.9% ) and Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP +2.4% ) are in advanced talks to form a film production property partnership that would be valued at more than $1.4B, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Hudson Pacific owns three studio lots and 36 sound stages, which have been used by Netflix for film and TV production.

The venture would build out existing studio facilities, the person said. Though there's no deal yet, one could be reached within a week.

If the deal goes ahead it would fit with Blackstone's trend in recent years of focusing on properties that reflect changing consumer behavior, such as industrial warehouses used for ecommerce operations, rather than traditional commercial real estate, such as hotel and shopping centers.

For example, Blackstone closed in February on a $1.4B recapitalization of Phoenix Tower International, a provider of wireless communications infrastructure which has been acquiring or building wireless towers around the world.

