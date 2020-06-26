Alarming news out of Texas and Florida on COVID case growth and hospitalizations tied to the virus has investors tracking back out of brick-and-mortar retail names and into Internet retail.
Outperformers in the e-commerce sector on a bruising market day include Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +2.1%, Wayfair (NYSE:W) +0.6%, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) +1.9%, Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) +1.0% and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) +0.5%.
Investors also have their eyes on grocery stores, with the eat-at-home trade back on. Kroger (NYSE:KR) +0.5% and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) +1.0% standing out with retail in general in negative territory.
Now read: Carvana: Full Recovery Makes Me Wary »