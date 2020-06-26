Citing a proprietary e-commerce survey, SunTrust raises Amazon's (AMZN -0.5% ) price target from $2,700 to $3,400.

The survey suggested that the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the transition to e-commerce, a trend that SunTrust expects to stay. Amazon's platform acquired new customers who are likely to stick around.

SunTrust notes that the company has a peer-topping net promoter score with most customers planning to at least sustain their purchase frequency after the pandemic.

More action: Deutsche Bank raises its Amazon target from $2,750 to $3,333.