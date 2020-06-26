Enbridge (ENB -1.9% ) is lower after a Michigan judge yesterday ordered the company to temporarily halt operations of its Line 5 oil pipeline.

Line 5 comprises only ~2% of Enbridge's EBITDA, Scotiabank analyst Robert Hope says, but potential EBITDA loss could climb to 5% if the shutdown adds bottlenecks to the company's overall system and backs up volumes into western Canada, according to Bloomberg.

Scotiabank assumes the western leg of the shutdown will be short-lived, but warns the eastern leg could be out of service longer as repairs are completed.

Imperial Oil (IMO -3.0% ) also tells Bloomberg that production rates at its Sarnia and Nanticoke refineries would be reduced if Line 5 remains offline into mid-July.

Separately, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reaffirm support for Enbridge's plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline, voting to reject petitions for reconsideration filed by environmental and tribal groups and the state Commerce Department.