U.S. Economy

Atlanta, New York Fed GDP estimates aren't as bad as they were

|By: , SA News Editor

Q2 still looks bad, but not quite as dire as the Atlanta Fed and New York Fed models previously estimated.

The New York Fed Nowcast for Q2 growth stands at -16.3% vs. the -19.0% estimate a week ago, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model puts Q2 GDP at -39.5% vs. -46.6% yesterday.

Positive surprises in manufacturing and personal consumption data helped fuel the improvement.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed model puts Q3 GDP growth at 1.5%,  an improvement of 3.4 percentage points during the past week.

Early in the month, the Atlanta GDPNow Q2 model estimated a 53.8% contraction.