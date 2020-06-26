Texas reins in restaurants and dine-in stocks sink

Texas is rolling back some of the moves it made in reopening its economy due to its recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Bars must close at noon today, but can still serve delivery and takeout. Restaurants will have to reduce capacity to 50% starting June 29. Rafting and tubing businesses must close and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people require approval.

The retreat on restaurant capacity is slamming dine-in stocks: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE, - 7.4% ), DineEquity (DIN, -6.6% ), Brinker International (EAT, -5.9% ), Red Robin (RRGB. -5.6 %).

Chains with drive-thru capacity, McDonald’s (MCD, -1.3% ), and delivery focus, Domino’s (DPZ, -1% ), are faring much better.

The Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ, -2.3% ) is down back at levels not seen since late May.

The decision is significant, with ramifications beyond that state. Texas was one of the first states to push forward with wider reopenings and states that followed the path later will be taking notice.

Gov. Greg Abbott said just yesterday, when he paused future reopening plans, that the “last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses.”

The big question is when can bars and restaurants open up at full capacity again now that this first trial has essentially failed. Absent an effective treatment or vaccine it’s hard to see how conditions will be different through the rest of the year.

Texas has stated that a positivity rate of testing above 10% would force it into preventative action, which it did today. But watching that level on a day-to-day basis doesn’t seem tenable for businesses that need to make longer-term purchase and hiring plans.